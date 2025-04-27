Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires 520,859 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 287.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,859 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,040,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 995,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after acquiring an additional 188,685 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Evolus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 948,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

EOLS stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $740.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $119,286.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,710.58. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $60,147.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,597.46. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $794,369 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

