Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.46.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.