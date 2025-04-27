Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,703,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,306,000 after acquiring an additional 313,398 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,764 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,304,000 after buying an additional 540,916 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,642,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after buying an additional 206,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,471,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,375,000 after buying an additional 74,175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.50 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.