Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 151 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 62,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

EFG stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

