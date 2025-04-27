Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $154.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

