Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $269,200,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after buying an additional 804,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 879,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 720,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $121.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.14 and a beta of 1.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.24 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $2,795,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,074,419.39. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,973 shares of company stock worth $64,559,903. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.84.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

