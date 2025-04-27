Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $3.18 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 569.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $109.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $91.15 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

