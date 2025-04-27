Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $38.94.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.