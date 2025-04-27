Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in ASML by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $677.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $687.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.55. The stock has a market cap of $266.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

