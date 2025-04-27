Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.3 %

CL stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

