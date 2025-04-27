GeoWealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 87.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 9.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 17.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 37.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

