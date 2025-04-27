Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 264.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $179.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

