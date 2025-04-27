Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of International Money Express worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 111,562 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 209,711 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in International Money Express by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after acquiring an additional 313,303 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IMXI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

