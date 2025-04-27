Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 82,060 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 68.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Activity at Stitch Fix

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,295.20. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFIX

About Stitch Fix

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.