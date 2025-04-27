FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 35,752 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150,171 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 194,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 38,506 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.174 dividend. This is a positive change from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

