Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 105,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 58,083 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Flowserve by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in Flowserve by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 21,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 260,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Baird R W upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

