FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.04 and last traded at $66.04. 34,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 36,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.78.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDF. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

