FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $38.05. 410,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 729,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.24.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,167,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 892,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 699,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after buying an additional 67,605 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,116,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 565,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

