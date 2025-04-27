First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 374,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $20,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 30,853.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,136 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,765.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,818,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after buying an additional 1,721,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $21,896,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,994,000 after purchasing an additional 697,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth about $17,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $809,973.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,419,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,806,128.22. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RKLB. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 2.08.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

