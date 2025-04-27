First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 16th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Dividend History for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO)

