First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 16th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.
About First Citizens BancShares
