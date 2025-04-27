Fernbridge Capital Management LP Invests $79.23 Million in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,227,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 4.2% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.23% of Vulcan Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.64.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

VMC opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.