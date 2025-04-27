Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after acquiring an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $261,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,790,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $199,441,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,276.25.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,952.85 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,112.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,832.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,979.14. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 89.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030 over the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

