Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

