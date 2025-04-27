ether.fi (ETHFI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $136.44 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, ether.fi has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ether.fi has a total market capitalization of $136.44 million and $39.07 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ether.fi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93,969.13 or 0.99936660 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93,674.58 or 0.99623408 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi Profile

ether.fi launched on February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,388,184 tokens. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. The official message board for ether.fi is medium.com/etherfi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling ether.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 234,388,184 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 0.57555243 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $47,249,611.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ether.fi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ether.fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ether.fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.