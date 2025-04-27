Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,256 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 78.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $84.60 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

