Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,718,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Energizer by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 179,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $5,545,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Down 0.6 %

ENR stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.92. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENR

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.