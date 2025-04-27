Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 45,393 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,905,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,393 shares during the quarter. Ryder System comprises about 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $298,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $12,242,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE R opened at $137.23 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.58 and a 12-month high of $171.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on R

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.