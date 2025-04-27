Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $190,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $68,949,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $9,864,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 115,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 81,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $132.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

In other news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.22.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

