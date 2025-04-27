Earnest Partners LLC Has $482.48 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,890 shares during the period. GATX comprises approximately 2.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned 8.77% of GATX worth $482,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in GATX by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

