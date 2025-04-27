Earnest Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $124,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,180,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,287 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,956,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 774,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after buying an additional 753,344 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

