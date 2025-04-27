Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.58 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $868,731.38 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.02520707 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $932,754.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

