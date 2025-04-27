DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Lifted by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after buying an additional 3,908,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,072,000 after purchasing an additional 831,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,363,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,147,000 after purchasing an additional 249,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,310 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,485.98. This trade represents a 16.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $608,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,610.04. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.4 %

DOCU opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

