Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,119,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 4.57% of Diodes worth $130,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,037,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Diodes by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 168,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Baird R W upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

