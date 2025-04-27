Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,763 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.71 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $27.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

