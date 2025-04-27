DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,829.26 billion.
DENSO Stock Performance
DNZOY opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. DENSO has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DENSO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DENSO
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.