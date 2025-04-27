DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,829.26 billion.

DENSO Stock Performance

DNZOY opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. DENSO has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Get DENSO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DENSO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About DENSO

(Get Free Report)

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.