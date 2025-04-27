Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $455,029,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.41.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

