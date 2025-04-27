Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,167,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,627,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,667 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 653,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,051,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 229,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,158,985 shares in the company, valued at $91,713,682.80. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,643 shares of company stock worth $5,256,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.