Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,167,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,627,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,667 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,173,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,375,000 after purchasing an additional 653,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,051,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 229,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of RARE opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,227.60. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,158,985 shares in the company, valued at $91,713,682.80. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,643 shares of company stock worth $5,256,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
