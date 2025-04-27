Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $490,000 Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 582,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,604,000 after buying an additional 129,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $21,212,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.22%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

