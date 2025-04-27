Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 0.4 %

IT stock opened at $416.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.85 and a 200-day moving average of $489.03. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.