Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $479,000 in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $545,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,914. The trade was a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $79.87 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $977.30 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

