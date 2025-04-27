Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Incyte by 8.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,031,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after acquiring an additional 77,542 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,292,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair lowered shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,150.23. The trade was a 37.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $41,924.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,101.52. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,751. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.