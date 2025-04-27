Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Semtech Stock Up 2.4 %

SMTC opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,907 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $109,622.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,368.51. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,787 shares of company stock worth $665,044. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Semtech from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Semtech Company Profile



Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

