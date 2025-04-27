Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $304.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,077,170. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total transaction of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,904. The trade was a 61.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

ESS opened at $275.50 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.58 and a 52 week high of $317.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $2.52. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.08%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Articles

