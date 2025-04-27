Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on May 1st

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the biotechnology company on Thursday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 21.6 %

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 18,150.00%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CYCC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $5,838,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.