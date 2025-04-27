CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,375,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after acquiring an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 336,462 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,786,000 after purchasing an additional 145,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $349.29 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.16.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.18.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

