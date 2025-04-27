CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CubeSmart by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 120.93%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

