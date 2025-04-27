Criteria Caixa S.A.U. Takes $96.49 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 542,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,488,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 13.8% of Criteria Caixa S.A.U.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $4,459,385,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,156 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This represents a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

ABBV stock opened at $185.96 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

