Criteria Caixa S.A.U. Buys Shares of 1,474,003 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Criteria Caixa S.A.U. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,474,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,231,000. Mosaic accounts for 5.2% of Criteria Caixa S.A.U.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

