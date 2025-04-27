Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Position Lifted by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 165.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPNG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

