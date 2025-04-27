Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 183.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $79.18 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.